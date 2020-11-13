Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Woodward by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Woodward by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Shares of Woodward stock opened at $99.65 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 11,500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $962,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,299.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 9,150 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $780,037.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,950 shares of company stock worth $15,172,037. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.