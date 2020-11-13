Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Given a C$74.00 Price Target by CSFB Analysts

CSFB set a C$74.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

TSE WPM opened at C$59.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$63.33. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$26.99 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.45. The firm had revenue of C$409.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$401.00 million. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.5205964 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.18, for a total transaction of C$3,421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$384,562. Also, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total value of C$163,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$787,970.18. Insiders sold 121,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,313 over the last 90 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

