Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Price Target Increased to C$21.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$14.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.73. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$23.00. The firm has a market cap of $945.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.