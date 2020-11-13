Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of WNEB opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 110,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 28.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.