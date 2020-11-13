Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,986,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066,029 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $141,260,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Welltower by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,420,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 70.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,731,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 41.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,987,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,665,000 after purchasing an additional 875,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.44.

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $351,627.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WELL opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

