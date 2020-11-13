Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Merus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.81) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRUS. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of MRUS opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $20.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $383.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Merus by 45.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merus by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merus news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 189,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $2,105,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 201,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,290.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 538,311 shares of company stock worth $6,084,776 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

