WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $2,505,470.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,426.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.01 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.