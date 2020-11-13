Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Down 5.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $7.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Waitr traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 6,972,418 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,982,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

WTRH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Waitr in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $307.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Waitr Company Profile (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

