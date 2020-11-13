Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $323.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 357.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

