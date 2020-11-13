Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NYSE:VIE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.00, but opened at $33.65. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Viela Bio shares last traded at $34.62, with a volume of 6,338 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Viela Bio from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 13.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 85.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 35.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Viela Bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.07.

About Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

