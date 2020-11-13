VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 25.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 34.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 15.8% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 165,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $198.97 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total transaction of $6,371,027.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $132,217.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $16,107,079 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.