Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ventas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Ventas stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,964,000 after acquiring an additional 409,729 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 27.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

