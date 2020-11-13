Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ventas by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 188,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ventas by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ventas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

