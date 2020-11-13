Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vectrus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

VEC opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. Vectrus has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $502.10 million, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average of $45.21.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.11%. Research analysts forecast that Vectrus will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vectrus by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vectrus by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vectrus by 272.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vectrus by 0.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 127,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

