Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of VCLT opened at $107.93 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.18 and a one year high of $113.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

