Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.75. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.70 and a one year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

