ValuEngine Downgrades Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Strong Sell

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UNIT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of UNIT opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $11.08.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Equities research analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 142.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniti Group by 132.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

