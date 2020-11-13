Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 888.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Valero Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. CSFB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

VLO stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

