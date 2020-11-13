Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Shares Gap Down to $2.30

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.30, but opened at $2.01. Vaccinex shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 7,679 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Vaccinex from $22.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.83.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.15% of Vaccinex as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

