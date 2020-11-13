US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get US Foods alerts:

USFD stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. US Foods has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 251.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.