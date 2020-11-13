Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

UE has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.20 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

NYSE:UE opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.27). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 38.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 139.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 579,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 337,727 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 25.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,328,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after acquiring an additional 290,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the second quarter worth $222,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

