Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.
