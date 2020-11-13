Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.38. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 197,244 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.