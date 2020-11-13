United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $147.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.00.

UTHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $114.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $142.34.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

