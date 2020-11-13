Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA opened at $248.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.08.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,891 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.