UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of UGI by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 59,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of UGI by 20.6% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 177,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in UGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.93.

UGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of UGI from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of UGI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

