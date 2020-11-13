Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,970,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,806,000 after purchasing an additional 308,263 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 996.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,717,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,889 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,556,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,913,000 after acquiring an additional 58,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 952,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,832,000 after purchasing an additional 85,166 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

