Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 price target on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$7.11.

Get Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) alerts:

CVE stock opened at C$5.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.74. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.66.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.