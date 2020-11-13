Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.55. Trxade Group shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 8,111 shares trading hands.

MEDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trxade Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

