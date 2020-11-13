Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Shares Gap Down to $6.10

Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $5.55. Trxade Group shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 8,111 shares trading hands.
MEDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trxade Group stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of Trxade Group worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.
About Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS)
Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.
