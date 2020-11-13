Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRMK. Raymond James upgraded Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

