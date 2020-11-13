Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $581,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 12,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,814 shares of company stock worth $467,922 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.