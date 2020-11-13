Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Trex by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $69.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 1.58. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $81.23.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Trex had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $508,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.39.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

