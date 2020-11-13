Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. PFG Advisors grew its position in Realty Income by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O opened at $61.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.43. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.71 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a nov 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.