Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $292,025.25. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.06.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.70 and a one year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.73%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

