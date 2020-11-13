Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 90 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after buying an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 82.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.2% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,150,000 after buying an additional 36,747 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KSU shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.52.

In related news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $186.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.29. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

