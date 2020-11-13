Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 7,070 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 36.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

In other news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $941,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,579,211.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 192,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $17,279,449.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,905,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,320,345.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,243 shares of company stock worth $36,024,721 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

