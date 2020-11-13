Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 40 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $6,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coupa Software by 48.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,193,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,369,000.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,968.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $276,684.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,609.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,955 shares of company stock valued at $49,801,758. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $211.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

Shares of COUP opened at $289.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.74. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

