Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 3,600 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 287,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 38.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.2% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPL from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

