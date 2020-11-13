Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 350 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned 0.06% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.5% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $3,874,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 21.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $138.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average of $147.22. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.82. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

