Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 288 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in NVR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in NVR by 315.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in NVR by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,149.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,167.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,695.72. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,530.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $59.89 by $5.22. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. NVR’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $56.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,300.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,851,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

