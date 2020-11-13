Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 240 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 395,980.0% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 19,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 19,799 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 89,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at $1,727,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 264.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 467,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EQR opened at $58.52 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.58). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban communities where today's renters want to live, work and play.

