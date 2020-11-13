Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,338 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $146.67 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $154.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average of $119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $247,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at $7,655,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total transaction of $598,527.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,043. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

