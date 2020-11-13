Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 22,700 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038,308 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,307,000 after buying an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,733,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 137.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,690,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,909,000 after buying an additional 979,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,199,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,548,000 after buying an additional 692,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Ventas from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE VTR opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.