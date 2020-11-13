Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 190 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,038,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,992,000 after purchasing an additional 224,747 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 468.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,095,000 after purchasing an additional 832,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.75.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $160.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.90. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $180.61. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

