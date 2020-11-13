Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,710 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 1,049.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $423,186.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total transaction of $111,947.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares in the company, valued at $111,947.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,975 shares of company stock worth $48,764,683 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETSY opened at $127.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

