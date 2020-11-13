Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,433 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,719 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,126,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,903,000 after acquiring an additional 825,944 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 842,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,249,000 after acquiring an additional 353,227 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 662,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $177.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.60, for a total value of $94,264.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $68,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,733,371.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,793 shares of company stock worth $7,042,323 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.29. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.62 and a 12 month high of $176.19.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

