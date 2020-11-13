Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 1,030 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 90,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $8,003,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VeriSign stock opened at $198.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.00.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,045,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,226 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,079. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

