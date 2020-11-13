Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,382 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG opened at $113.15 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $118.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total transaction of $267,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,330 shares of company stock valued at $568,120 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

