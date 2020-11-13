Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.07% of Mylan worth $5,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mylan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,665,000 after buying an additional 410,739 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,174,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,152,000 after acquiring an additional 890,829 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Mylan by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,789,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,221 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Mylan in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,280,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $15.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mylan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.