Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

MLM opened at $260.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

