Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,355 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,658 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $115.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day moving average of $139.76. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $612,068.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barclays upgraded Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.93.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

